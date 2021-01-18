Josh Hawley’s political ascent stalls after US Capitol attack

The Missouri senator faces recriminations for pressing on with his election challenge despite the riot

When Josh Hawley ran for public office for the first time in 2016, the future US senator with TV looks and an impressive conservative pedigree put out an ad vowing not to be the type of of politician who used victory as a catapult to higher things.



“[Missouri] is full of career politicians just climbing the ladder, using one office to get another,” Hawley said. “You deserve better.”..