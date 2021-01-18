Migrants’ plight: ‘We’re starving. All we have is water and a few cookies’

Thousands of Hondurans seeking a better life in the US are being held back or sent home by Guatemalan forces

Hundreds of Honduran migrants huddled overnight on a highway in eastern Guatemala after domestic security forces used sticks and teargas to halt the passage of a US-bound caravan just days before US president-elect Joe Biden takes office.



As many as 8,000 people, including families with young children, have entered Guatemala since Friday, authorities say, fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November...