Why, Saudi Arabia, are juvenile offenders still sentenced to death?

Riyadh under scrutiny as five child offenders still face execution despite a royal decree to end the practice for minors

Five people who committed crimes in Saudi Arabia as minors have yet to have their death sentences revoked, according to two rights groups, nine months after the kingdom’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) announced an end to capital punishment for juvenile offenders.



The state-backed HRC in April cited a March royal decree by King Salman stipulating that individuals sentenced to death for crimes committed while minors would no longer face execution and would instead serve prison terms of up to 10 years in juvenile detention centres...