Why, Saudi Arabia, are juvenile offenders still sentenced to death?
Riyadh under scrutiny as five child offenders still face execution despite a royal decree to end the practice for minors
18 January 2021 - 20:48
Five people who committed crimes in Saudi Arabia as minors have yet to have their death sentences revoked, according to two rights groups, nine months after the kingdom’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) announced an end to capital punishment for juvenile offenders.
The state-backed HRC in April cited a March royal decree by King Salman stipulating that individuals sentenced to death for crimes committed while minors would no longer face execution and would instead serve prison terms of up to 10 years in juvenile detention centres...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.