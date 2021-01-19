How Zim and Moz learnt from Idai, Kenneth and prepared for Chalane

Social media went a long way to warn people, but experts say as storms intensify access to more data is vital

When tropical storm Chalane threatened Zimbabwe and Mozambique late last year, government authorities and aid agencies sprang into action, having learnt lessons from the destruction and loss of life caused by cyclones in 2019.



That year, two consecutive cyclones — Idai in March and Kenneth in April — brought unusually heavy rains and high winds, causing more than 1,000 deaths across Southern Africa and affecting nearly four million people...