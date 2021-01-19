How Zim and Moz learnt from Idai, Kenneth and prepared for Chalane
Social media went a long way to warn people, but experts say as storms intensify access to more data is vital
19 January 2021 - 20:43
When tropical storm Chalane threatened Zimbabwe and Mozambique late last year, government authorities and aid agencies sprang into action, having learnt lessons from the destruction and loss of life caused by cyclones in 2019.
That year, two consecutive cyclones — Idai in March and Kenneth in April — brought unusually heavy rains and high winds, causing more than 1,000 deaths across Southern Africa and affecting nearly four million people...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.