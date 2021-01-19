Joe Biden’s challenge: big, early victories in a toxic political climate

Having won by projecting competence and renewal, the new president has a narrow window to get things done

The shock of the mob attack on the US Capitol had barely subsided when Joe Biden took the stage last week at the Queen, a theatre in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware to lay out his $1.9-trillion relief plan for the world’s largest economy.



That evening, the president-elect made no mention of the January 6 insurrection that shook Washington, leaving five people dead and Donald Trump being swiftly impeached for the second time. ..