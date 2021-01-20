ANALYSIS | The awesome stakes of Joe Biden’s presidency
Not since 1945 has more rested on a new US leader
20 January 2021 - 19:28
The current militarisation of downtown Washington is a propaganda gift to autocrats everywhere. This, they will say of the khaki vans and camouflaged guards, is where liberalism ends: civil strife; a besieged state.
The grimmest thing about the show of strength is that it is probably warranted...
