Courtiers ready to splab all on Meghan’s letter to her dad

Associated Newspapers questions the letter’s ‘secrecy’, as Duchess of Sussex admitted discussing it with aide

Four former senior aides of the Duchess of Sussex are prepared to give evidence about whether she intended a letter she sent to her father to become public, London’s High Court has been told.



Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed extracts of the handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018...