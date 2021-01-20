World

Green hydrogen kicks into high gear, but could the wheels come off?

The industry’s share have soared more than 500% in the past year, but the frenzy has led to concerns about a bubble

20 January 2021 - 19:28 By Elizabeth Howcroft and Thyagaraju Adinarayan

An unprecedented rally in “green” hydrogen stocks looks set to extend as investors flock to companies that promise to produce the gas without using fossil fuels, expecting the technology to scale up over the next 10 years to justify rocketing valuations.

Hydrogen is Earth’s most abundant element but is mostly extracted from fossil fuels, emitting carbon dioxide in the process. “Green” or clean hydrogen requires using electrolysis to split water into its components of hydrogen and oxygen and doing so cheaply is often described as the holy grail of green energy transition...

