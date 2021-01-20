Lower-income countries fall behind in race for vaccines

Dose shortages risk prolonging pandemic for years, experts warn

Inadequate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines for lower-income countries mean it could take years to inoculate some parts of the world, undermining global efforts to end the pandemic.



Desperate to vaccinate their populations against coronavirus, high-income nations, home to about one billion people, have secured 4,2 billion doses, about 74% of government orders, according to the latest weekly data compiled by the Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University of North Carolina in the US. In contrast, lower-middle and low-income countries have secured orders for 675 million doses...