Lower-income countries fall behind in race for vaccines
Dose shortages risk prolonging pandemic for years, experts warn
20 January 2021 - 19:28
Inadequate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines for lower-income countries mean it could take years to inoculate some parts of the world, undermining global efforts to end the pandemic.
Desperate to vaccinate their populations against coronavirus, high-income nations, home to about one billion people, have secured 4,2 billion doses, about 74% of government orders, according to the latest weekly data compiled by the Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University of North Carolina in the US. In contrast, lower-middle and low-income countries have secured orders for 675 million doses...
