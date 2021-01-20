Thailand to charge opposition leader over ‘royal vaccine’ remarks
Politician faces lèse-majesté law after claim Covid jabs an attempt to ‘shore up’ monarchy’s popularity
20 January 2021 - 19:27
Thailand will charge the country’s leading opposition figure under its harsh lèse-majesté law after he accused a company owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn of seeking to profit from distributing the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
The move against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit comes as prime minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha’s government attempts to silence criticism of Thailand’s billionaire monarch by opening cases under the law, which carries a maximum 15-year prison term, against dozens of supporters of a six-month-old democracy movement...
