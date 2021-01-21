Russia marches bravely into 20th century, allows women to drive trains

Until January, women weren’t allowed to do ‘hazardous’ jobs. Now the list from which they were barred has been cut

Muscovite Sofia Dorofeyeva had always been drawn to the trains travelling across the vast expanses of her native Russia, but until this year she and her female compatriots had been barred from occupying the driver’s seat.



Russia, from January 1, shortened the list of jobs it bars women from holding because of their physical demands or hazardous nature, allowing them to become metro drivers, train conductors and lorry drivers...