Storm in a Q-cup: QAnon in crisis as day of reckoning fails to materialise

Pro-Trump cult had believed US election results would be violently overturned on January 20

21 January 2021 - 20:28 By Hannah Murphy and Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan

QAnon adherents called it “the storm”. At midday on Wednesday, there were supposed to be blackouts across the US, military tribunals led by Donald Trump and the mass execution of Democrats in the streets.

It did not happen. Instead, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th US president and the day of reckoning anticipated by the pro-Trump conspiracy cult failed to materialise, dismaying the faithful...

