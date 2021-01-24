Covid shows ageing is like a disease. We should treat it accordingly

ANALYSIS | Scientists are working on a new generation of therapies which could prolong years of healthy life

Cycling past Lord’s Cricket Ground in London last week, I did a double-take. It was as if Covid-19 had been a bad dream and normal Test cricket had resumed: white-haired folk were queuing at the gates, chatting expectantly. They were waiting to be vaccinated.



We can debate whether the oldest should be freed first from lockdown or if it would make more sense to vaccinate younger adults who could then get back to work. But the statistics are stark. Three-quarters of people who have died from Covid-19 in England and Wales to date have been over the age of 75...