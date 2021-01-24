World

Is the Covid variant raging through the UK more deadly?

Research suggests B.1.1.7 is more likely to result in death, but fatality rates still lower than when pandemic began

24 January 2021 - 17:52 By Clive Cookson

Amid good news about Covid-19 vaccination rates increasing and infections beginning to fall in the UK, the country’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, shocked listeners to his press briefing on Friday with an unexpected announcement that the more contagious new variant of coronavirus is more lethal.

After scientists first recognised in mid-December that variant B.1.1.7 was outpacing previous versions of the virus with its rapid spread from southeast England and across the UK, they said it was about 50% more transmissible, but seemed not to cause more severe symptoms...

