Thousands of French incest victims share experiences on social media

Online campaign follows scandal that rocked Parisian intellectual elite

As France continued to reel from allegations that a prominent member of the Parisian intellectual elite had sexually abused his then 14-year-old stepson, a wave of testimonies have flooded social media under the hashtag #metooinceste.



Thousands of people, including public figures and elected officials, have taken to Twitter in an outpouring reminiscent of the #metoo movement, at what some see as a pivotal moment for French attitudes towards incest. ..