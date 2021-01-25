If India can do it ... Nothing can stop world’s biggest vaccine rollout

Scepticism, hostile terrain, insurgents and climate among its challenges, but the campaign surges on regardless

Reena Jani rose early, finished her chores in the crisp January cold and walked uphill to the road skirting her remote tribal hamlet of Pendajam in eastern India.



Riding pillion on a neighbour’s motorcycle for 40 minutes through hillsides dotted with paddy fields, the 34-year-old health worker headed for the Mathalput Community Health Centre...