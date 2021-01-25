Nature loses its cool: loss of global ice hits record high

Melting of land ice added enough water to the ocean during past 30 years to raise average global sea level by 3.5cm

Earth’s ice is melting faster today than in the mid-1990s, new research suggests, as climate change nudges global temperatures ever higher.



Altogether, an estimated 28 trillion metric tons of ice have melted away from the world’s sea ice, ice sheets and glaciers since the mid-1990s. Annually, the melt rate is now about 57% faster than it was three decades ago, scientists report in a study published Monday in the journal The Cryosphere...