Spiralling poverty in Iran adds to pressure on regime
Almost three years after the US withdrew from a nuclear deal, millions more are on breadline
25 January 2021 - 19:48
This time last year, Mohammad could still just about afford fruit and chicken for his three children.
But as US sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic have devastated Iran’s economy and spurred inflation, almost tripling the price of fresh fruit, the unemployed 47-year-old and his family survive on bread, potatoes and eggs, and only then because he has received state “bonuses”, sold some home appliances and dipped into his savings...
