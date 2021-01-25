World

Spiralling poverty in Iran adds to pressure on regime

Almost three years after the US withdrew from a nuclear deal, millions more are on breadline

25 January 2021 - 19:48 By Najmeh Bozorgmehr

This time last year, Mohammad could still just about afford fruit and chicken for his three children.

But as US sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic have devastated Iran’s economy and spurred inflation, almost tripling the price of fresh fruit, the unemployed 47-year-old and his family survive on bread, potatoes and eggs, and only then because he has received state “bonuses”, sold some home appliances and dipped into his savings...

