Washington’s revolving door: can Trump staffers find lobbying jobs?

Members of old administration struggle to secure employment even after reversal of ban

Immediately after Donald Trump entered the White House in 2017 with a promise to “drain the swamp”, he attempted to slam shut the revolving door between the US government and the lobbying industry.



Trump demanded that any incoming member of his administration sign a pledge that they would not engage in lobbying for at least five years after leaving public service...