‘Big move’: worrying new trend as pirates overwhelm ship off Nigeria

With one dead and 15 kidnapped, attack is a ‘game-changer’ and Nigeria is under pressure to do more to protect sailors

26 January 2021 - 20:21 By Jonathan Spicer and Irem Koca

Pirates off Nigeria’s coast kidnapped 15 sailors from a Turkish-crewed container ship in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday in a brazen and violent attack that was further from shore than usual.

One sailor, an Azerbaijani, was killed in the raid while those kidnapped are from Turkey, according to the respective governments and a crew list...

