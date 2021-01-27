World

If Covid vaccines stop working, how quickly can drug-makers respond?

The pharmaceutical industry faces a new race as worrying coronavirus variants emerge

27 January 2021 - 19:38 By Anna Gross and Hannah Kuchler

It was the fastest vaccine development in history. But now pharmaceutical companies are preparing to do it all over again.

With the emergence of worrying variants that could make Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, more transmissible, more deadly or more resistant to vaccines, the drug-makers that responded in record time are rushing to head off new threats...

