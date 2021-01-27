Poorer nations at back of six- to eight-month queue for vaccine, says Gates

The harsh truth is that the Third World will have to wait until rich countries have grabbed all they need, says the philanthropist

Poorer countries face a best-case scenario of a six- to eight-month lag behind richer nations in getting access to Covid-19 vaccines, philanthropist Bill Gates said on Wednesday.



Gates called the rollout of the first shots a “super-hard allocation problem” that was putting pressure on global institutions, governments and drug-makers...