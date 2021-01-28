Black Lives Matter ushers in new era for diversity officers

The wave of anti-racist protests in 2020 marked a turning point for many organisations

The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor last year not only launched a racial reckoning in the US, they also revitalised the diversity business.



Tasked with overcoming workplace discrimination in areas ranging from recruitment to product development, chief diversity officers have long complained of being under-resourced and organisationally siloed. Veteran CDOs say the job has the highest rate of turnover in the C-suite...