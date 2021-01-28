World

Broken promises of Arab Spring lay old alliances to waste in Yemen

The war has killed more than 100,000 people and pushed millions to the verge of starvation amid fresh political divisions

28 January 2021 - 20:21 By Lisa Barrington, Abdulrahman al-Ansi, Mohammed Ghobari and Yemen team

Ten years after joining an uprising in Yemen against autocratic rule and an economy in shambles, the same activists find themselves on opposite sides of a war that has pushed the country to the brink of famine with dim prospects for peace.

Ahmed Abdo Hezam, 35, a fighter with government forces known by his nom de guerre Ahmed Abu Al-Nasr, was a university graduate in the agro-industrial city of Taiz when he first joined youth-led protests that ended Ali Abdullah Saleh’s 33-year rule...

