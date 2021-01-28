Has time lost all meaning for you? Join the club
ANALYSIS | Covid is teaching us that the symbols and structures that give shape to our lives need not be set in stone
28 January 2021 - 20:21
For the past few weeks, a guilty secret has been lurking in my living room: a pine tree, about nine feet tall, with silver and gold ornaments and a wonky star on top. Yes, our Christmas tree. Still.
In “normal” years — the pre-Covid life that now seems so distant — my family would drag it on to the pavement as soon as Christmas was over. I presumed not doing so would seem sloppy and incur bad luck; a new year is supposed to be a fresh and joyful start, with no clinging to the holidays required...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.