Has time lost all meaning for you? Join the club

ANALYSIS | Covid is teaching us that the symbols and structures that give shape to our lives need not be set in stone

28 January 2021 - 20:21 By Gillian Tett

For the past few weeks, a guilty secret has been lurking in my living room: a pine tree, about nine feet tall, with silver and gold ornaments and a wonky star on top. Yes, our Christmas tree. Still.

In “normal” years — the pre-Covid life that now seems so distant — my family would drag it on to the ­pavement as soon as Christmas was over. I presumed not doing so would seem sloppy and incur bad luck; a new year is supposed to be a fresh and joyful start, with no clinging to the holidays required...

