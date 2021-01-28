Investors aren’t playing around. They’re going all out to stop short sellers’ game
Accurate forecasters or market manipulators? Either way, there’s cash to be made, but at what cost?
28 January 2021 - 20:21
Making money by betting a company’s shares will sink in value has become more challenging in recent weeks as markets rocketed higher and a growing wave of investors became ready to take on short sellers at almost any cost, even threatening their lives.
Short sellers — contrarian investors who bet against rising stocks, such as Jim Chanos’s Kynikos Associates, Carson Block’s Muddy Waters Research and Andrew Left’s Citron Capital, all based in the US — have been called accurate forecasters of stock market returns by academics and market manipulators by critics...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.