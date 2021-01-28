Investors aren’t playing around. They’re going all out to stop short sellers’ game

Accurate forecasters or market manipulators? Either way, there’s cash to be made, but at what cost?

Making money by betting a company’s shares will sink in value has become more challenging in recent weeks as markets rocketed higher and a growing wave of investors became ready to take on short sellers at almost any cost, even threatening their lives.



Short sellers — contrarian investors who bet against rising stocks, such as Jim Chanos’s Kynikos Associates, Carson Block’s Muddy Waters Research and Andrew Left’s Citron Capital, all based in the US — have been called accurate forecasters of stock market returns by academics and market manipulators by critics...