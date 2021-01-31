China executes former asset management chief for corruption
Lai Xiaomin was found guilty of taking $280m worth of bribes over 10 years
31 January 2021 - 16:07
China has executed the former head of one of its biggest asset management companies, who was convicted of corruption, a punishment that has drawn sharp criticism from international human rights experts.
The execution of Lai Xiaomin was carried out on Friday, three weeks after the 58-year-old was sentenced to death by a court in the city of Tianjin, state media reported...
