World

China executes former asset management chief for corruption

Lai Xiaomin was found guilty of taking $280m worth of bribes over 10 years

31 January 2021 - 16:07 By Edward White and Sun Yu

China has executed the former head of one of its biggest asset management companies, who was convicted of corruption, a punishment that has drawn sharp criticism from international human rights experts. 

The execution of Lai Xiaomin was carried out on Friday, three weeks after the 58-year-old was sentenced to death by a court in the city of Tianjin, state media reported...

