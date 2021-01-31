India: has the Covid pandemic started to burn itself out?

Cases are dropping sharply, raising the prospect that parts of the country are nearing herd immunity

For most of the past 11 months, Dr Sushila Kataria has worked 15 hours a day, seven days a week tending to a surging tide of Covid-19 patients at Medanta, a prominent private hospital on New Delhi’s outskirts.



Since the hospital’s first cases — Italian tourists who fell ill in March — Medanta has treated more than 11,000 Covid patients in its wards, intensive care units, hotel quarantine facilities and in-home care programmes. The Covid caseload peaked in November, with about 450 inpatients, and 50-100 more on a waiting list for beds...