Shortage of coronavirus shots heaps pressure on European leaders
Disarray of mass vaccination programme sparks criticism of those who oversaw procurement
31 January 2021 - 16:07
Edleff Joachim should have been among the first to receive a jab when Germany launched its mass Covid-19 vaccination programme on December 27. A month on, the 84-year-old is still waiting.
“It’s just chaos,” said Joachim, who lives in the town of Görlitz on the Polish border. “No-one seems to kn ow what’s going on.”..
