Shortage of coronavirus shots heaps pressure on European leaders

Disarray of mass vaccination programme sparks criticism of those who oversaw procurement

Edleff Joachim should have been among the first to receive a jab when Germany launched its mass Covid-19 vaccination programme on December 27. A month on, the 84-year-old is still waiting.



“It’s just chaos,” said Joachim, who lives in the town of Görlitz on the Polish border. “No-one seems to kn ow what’s going on.”..