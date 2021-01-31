‘This is the way’: the Reddit traders who took on Wall Street’s elite
A look inside the WallStreetBets forum at the eye of a market hurricane
31 January 2021 - 16:07
Michael Frawley had been dabbling in financial derivatives for a few months when he joined a raucous, profane trade-tipping internet forum last year. US-based Reddit’s WallStreetBets would prove the gateway into the 25-year-old Ohio engineer’s wildest ever wager.
GameStop is a struggling bricks-and-mortar US video-game retailer in a world that is rapidly moving online. The stock had been languishing for six years and many hedge funds were betting on a terminal decline...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.