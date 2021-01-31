World

‘This is the way’: the Reddit traders who took on Wall Street’s elite

A look inside the WallStreetBets forum at the eye of a market hurricane

31 January 2021 - 16:07 By Eric Platt, Colby Smith, Madison Darbyshire, Alice Kantor and Robin Wigglesworth

Michael Frawley had been dabbling in financial derivatives for a few months when he joined a raucous, profane trade-tipping internet forum last year. US-based Reddit’s WallStreetBets would prove the gateway into the 25-year-old Ohio engineer’s wildest ever wager.

GameStop is a struggling bricks-and-mortar US video-game retailer in a world that is rapidly moving online. The stock had been languishing for six years and many hedge funds were betting on a terminal decline...

