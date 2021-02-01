Aung San Suu Kyi — lady to some, genocidaire to others
The Myanmar leader, who established that country’s first civilian government in half a century, has been overthrown
01 February 2021 - 21:19
Aung San Suu Kyi, who spent 15 years under house arrest in the struggle to bring democracy to Myanmar, has been detained with other leaders of her political party in a military coup.
Beloved in Myanmar as “the Lady”, Suu Kyi fulfilled the dreams of millions when her National League for Democracy won a landslide election in 2015 that established the Southeast Asian nation’s first civilian government in half a century...
