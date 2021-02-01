Aung San Suu Kyi — lady to some, genocidaire to others

The Myanmar leader, who established that country’s first civilian government in half a century, has been overthrown

Aung San Suu Kyi, who spent 15 years under house arrest in the struggle to bring democracy to Myanmar, has been detained with other leaders of her political party in a military coup.



Beloved in Myanmar as “the Lady”, Suu Kyi fulfilled the dreams of millions when her National League for Democracy won a landslide election in 2015 that established the Southeast Asian nation’s first civilian government in half a century...