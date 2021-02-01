World

Bing it on! Microsoft is eager to fill Google’s shoes in Oz

Australia’s new laws could make Google’s maligned rival the main search engine in the country

01 February 2021 - 21:19 By Byron Kaye

Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search engine over required payments to media outlets, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

Australia has introduced laws that would force internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms...

