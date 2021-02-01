World

No silver lining for investors as prices soar

Silver is swept up in GameStop retail frenzy as price leaps more than 11% to highest since 2013

01 February 2021 - 21:20 By Tom Westbrook

Silver prices surged to an eight-year high on Monday, silver-mining stocks leapt and bullion dealers were scrambling as small-time investors piled in to the metal, the latest target of a retail-trading frenzy that has set financial markets on edge.

Organised in online forums and traded with fee-free brokers, such as Robinhood, the phenomenon has driven a 1,500% rally in the shares of video game retailer GameStop as the crowd scoops up assets big fund managers had bet against...

