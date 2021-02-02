Russia’s Sputnik vaccine shows 91.6% efficacy in clinical trials
Lancet peer review confirms performance of country’s flagship two-shot jab
02 February 2021 - 19:35
Russia’s flagship two-shot Sputnik V vaccine has shown 91.6% efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 in clinical trials, a Lancet peer review has confirmed, bringing the global total of vaccines whose efficacy is confirmed to be higher than 90% to three.
The results from an interim analysis, now confirmed by peer review, also showed the jab provided full protection against moderate or severe cases of Covid-19...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.