Russia’s Sputnik vaccine shows 91.6% efficacy in clinical trials

Lancet peer review confirms performance of country’s flagship two-shot jab

02 February 2021 - 19:35 By Donato Paolo Mancini and Max Seddon

Russia’s flagship two-shot Sputnik V vaccine has shown 91.6% efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 in clinical trials, a Lancet peer review has confirmed, bringing the global total of vaccines whose efficacy is confirmed to be higher than 90% to three.

The results from an interim analysis, now confirmed by peer review, also showed the jab provided full protection against moderate or severe cases of Covid-19...

