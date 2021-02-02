US oil and gas fears end of the line for big pipe projects
Biden administration moves quickly on election promise to clamp down on sector
02 February 2021 - 19:34
As a string of infrastructure projects hits the buffers, America’s oil and gas industry is facing up to an uncomfortable new reality: the era of building big new pipelines has probably come to an end.
Joe Biden moved quickly last week to cancel the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline, delivering on a campaign promise to curb emissions and put the clamps on the oil and gas industry’s growth...
