Amazon ordered to pay back $61.7m after pocketing delivery drivers’ tips

US regulator says the company withheld money given by customers for two-and-a-half years

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has forced Amazon to pay out $61.7m (about R924m) to some of its delivery drivers to settle allegations that the e-commerce giant had pocketed tips left by their customers.



The FTC said Amazon, whose revenues are expected to have exceeded $380bn (about R5,7-trillion) in 2020, withheld the amount over the course of two-and-a-half years, only stopping once it discovered it was under investigation...