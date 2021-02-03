Amazon ordered to pay back $61.7m after pocketing delivery drivers’ tips
US regulator says the company withheld money given by customers for two-and-a-half years
03 February 2021 - 19:50
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has forced Amazon to pay out $61.7m (about R924m) to some of its delivery drivers to settle allegations that the e-commerce giant had pocketed tips left by their customers.
The FTC said Amazon, whose revenues are expected to have exceeded $380bn (about R5,7-trillion) in 2020, withheld the amount over the course of two-and-a-half years, only stopping once it discovered it was under investigation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.