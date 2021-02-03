French charity opens its heart to change children’s lives in Burkina Faso

La Chaine de l’Espoir undertook an open-heart surgery campaign there in January, giving five youngsters hope

At the end of an empty hallway in a Burkina Faso teaching hospital, a group of children sat together in medical gowns, nervously awaiting operations that could save their lives.



The smallest, nine-year-old Landry Nion, fixated on a phone game, while an older girl cheerfully encouraged him...