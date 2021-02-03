World

French charity opens its heart to change children’s lives in Burkina Faso

La Chaine de l’Espoir undertook an open-heart surgery campaign there in January, giving five youngsters hope

03 February 2021 - 19:50 By Ndiaga Thaim and Anne Mimault

At the end of an empty hallway in a Burkina Faso teaching hospital, a group of children sat together in medical gowns, nervously awaiting operations that could save their lives.

The smallest, nine-year-old Landry Nion, fixated on a phone game, while an older girl cheerfully encouraged him...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From war hero to lockdown hero: Britain mourns Captain Tom World
  2. French charity opens its heart to change children’s lives in Burkina Faso World
  3. Oxford/AstraZeneca study supports UK decision to delay second doses World
  4. Amazon ordered to pay back $61.7m after pocketing delivery drivers’ tips World
  5. Eye on the world – February 4 2021 World

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...

Related articles

  1. Islamist violence escalates in Burkina Faso, making widespread hunger worse Africa
  2. African ICUs have the world’s highest Covid death rate. Why? Africa
  3. 'Women, girls always at risk of being the ones to eat last and eat the least' Lifestyle
  4. Burkina Faso queries Human Rights Watch report on army killings Africa
X