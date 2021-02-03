From war hero to lockdown hero: Britain mourns Captain Tom
Centenarian raised millions for health workers and captured the hearts of a nation before himself succumbing to Covid
03 February 2021 - 19:50
With flowers and lights, Britain paid tribute on Wednesday to Captain Tom Moore, 100, who touched the hearts of millions by offering a simple message of hope and self-sacrifice during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Moore, who raised tens of millions of pounds for the National Health Service by walking up and down his garden, died on Tuesday in Bedford Hospital after suffering from Covid-19 and pneumonia. He had been fighting cancer for five years...
