From war hero to lockdown hero: Britain mourns Captain Tom

Centenarian raised millions for health workers and captured the hearts of a nation before himself succumbing to Covid

03 February 2021 - 19:50 By Ben Makori

With flowers and lights, Britain paid tribute on Wednesday to Captain Tom Moore, 100, who touched the hearts of millions by offering a simple message of hope and self-sacrifice during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Moore, who raised tens of millions of pounds for the National Health Service by walking up and down his garden, died on Tuesday in Bedford Hospital after suffering from Covid-19 and pneumonia. He had been fighting cancer for five years...

