Oxford/AstraZeneca study supports UK decision to delay second doses
New Oxford analysis, not yet peer-reviewed, shows single jab to be 76% effective for up to 12 weeks
03 February 2021 - 19:50
A single dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is 76% effective from three to 12 weeks after the injection, according to an analysis of trial data that could boost confidence in the UK’s decision to delay second doses and vaccinate more people more quickly.
In a paper published on Tuesday but not yet peer-reviewed, researchers at Oxford University said the single dose had shown efficacy of 76% from 22 up to 90 days post-vaccination, “with the protection showing little evidence of waning in this period”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.