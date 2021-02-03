Oxford/AstraZeneca study supports UK decision to delay second doses

New Oxford analysis, not yet peer-reviewed, shows single jab to be 76% effective for up to 12 weeks

A single dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is 76% effective from three to 12 weeks after the injection, according to an analysis of trial data that could boost confidence in the UK’s decision to delay second doses and vaccinate more people more quickly.



In a paper published on Tuesday but not yet peer-reviewed, researchers at Oxford University said the single dose had shown efficacy of 76% from 22 up to 90 days post-vaccination, “with the protection showing little evidence of waning in this period”...