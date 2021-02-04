World

Beware the spikes: 4,000 Covid variants put vaccine makers through their paces

There is confidence, however, that the current formulas will rise to the challenge

04 February 2021 - 20:40 By Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout

There are about 4,000 coronavirus variants around the world prompting vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, to try to improve their shots, a British minister says.

Thousands of variants of the type of coronavirus that causes Covid-19 have been documented as the virus mutates, including the so-called British, SA and Brazilian variants which appear to spread more swiftly than others...

