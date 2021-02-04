Beware the spikes: 4,000 Covid variants put vaccine makers through their paces

There is confidence, however, that the current formulas will rise to the challenge

There are about 4,000 coronavirus variants around the world prompting vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, to try to improve their shots, a British minister says.



Thousands of variants of the type of coronavirus that causes Covid-19 have been documented as the virus mutates, including the so-called British, SA and Brazilian variants which appear to spread more swiftly than others...