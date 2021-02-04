Bezos shift at Amazon adds to big tech succession

Sector’s fortunes are being ploughed into expansive projects as pioneers break free from corporate constraints

The news this week that Jeff Bezos wants more time to dabble in space exploration and tackle climate change may seem to have come out of the blue, but it hardly took close watchers of the Amazon chief executive by surprise.



Tech’s biggest personal fortunes are being ploughed back into expansive projects with some of the most successful and richest founders of the era itching to break away from their normal corporate constraints...