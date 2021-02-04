Scared of global warming? In Iceland, one solution is petrifying
The International Energy Agency believes more effort is needed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions
04 February 2021 - 20:40
On a barren hillside in southwest Iceland, workers are installing huge fans to suck carbon dioxide from the air and turn it to stone deep below ground, in a radical — but expensive — way to fight global warming.
Engineering fixes for climate change are gaining attention and investments in 2021 as companies such as Microsoft and leaders from China, the US and the EU work on long-term plans to achieve “net zero” emissions goals...
