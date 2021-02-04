World

Scared of global warming? In Iceland, one solution is petrifying

The International Energy Agency believes more effort is needed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions

04 February 2021 - 20:40 By Alister Doyle

On a barren hillside in southwest Iceland, workers are installing huge fans to suck carbon dioxide from the air and turn it to stone deep below ground, in a radical — but expensive — way to fight global warming.

Engineering fixes for climate change are gaining attention and investments in 2021 as companies such as Microsoft and leaders from China, the US and the EU work on long-term plans to achieve “net zero” emissions goals...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Scared of global warming? In Iceland, one solution is petrifying World
  2. Beware the spikes: 4,000 Covid variants put vaccine makers through their paces World
  3. Turned down 800 times: the cruel reality of being a foreign graduate in Germany World
  4. Bezos shift at Amazon adds to big tech succession World
  5. Eye on the world – February 5 2021 World

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...

Related articles

  1. After pandemic, oil firms even less willing to cover R59.1bn cost of SA's clean ... South Africa
  2. Is Jeff Bezos really serious about beating climate change? World
  3. Global CO2 emissions show biggest ever drop in first half of 2020 Sci-Tech
  4. 'Human-caused climate change' to blame for this year's extreme weather: experts Lifestyle
X