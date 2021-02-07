Christopher Plummer: star of stage and screen

The spellbinding actor, who could swagger while standing still, shot to fame for a role he claimed to despise

The following is a personal appreciation of Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, who died on Friday.



There was a snort and a whinny and he was swiftest off the starting line. The other horses watched him streak ahead. He didn’t even look behind. He was self-absorbed, swift, manic and messianic. He was fastest in sight and first to the finish...