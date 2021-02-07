Cyber chief Chris Krebs: ‘You find out who your friends are’

The tech security expert on being fired by Trump and why we are struggling to keep up with the hackers

If there is one upside to having been publicly fired by former US president Donald Trump, Chris Krebs reflects towards the end of our lunch, it is that some of his neighbours have started talking to him again.



Picking over tapas outside an upmarket Spanish restaurant on a wintry Washington day, we have spent two hours dissecting Krebs’s past four years, which were tumultuous even by the heady standards of the Trump administration. ..