Rising poverty and falling incomes fuel Russia’s Navalny protests

Living standards slide amid stagnant growth, weak investment and government austerity

When Nikolai Novitsky worked as a supermarket cashier in the southern Russian city of Voronezh, his supervisors made him smash goods near their sell-by date and pour sour cream over stale bread.



As the rubbish festered behind the shop, Novitsky, 41, was shocked to see elderly women, clearly struggling to survive on their meagre pensions, rummage through it in search of food...