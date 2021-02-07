SA’s Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine rollout in peril after ‘disappointing’ report
New research shows the vaccine ‘fails to prevent mild and moderate Covid from SA strain’
07 February 2021 - 21:45
Less than a week after the first million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine arrived in SA, a leading expert has suggested it should not yet be distributed.
One million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine arrived at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport last week, with the shots expected to be distributed to the country’s health-care workers as part of the first phase of SA’s vaccine rollout...
