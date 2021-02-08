Cuba lifts ban on most private business

Reform comes as communist-ruled island grapples with deepest economic crisis in decades

Cuba has announced a big expansion of the private sector as the communist government struggles to deal with the worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union.



Only weeks after devaluing the peso and scrapping a dual currency system, president Miguel Díaz-Canel’s government said at the weekend it would open up most of the economy to private businesses. ..