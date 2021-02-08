Impeachment dilemma: Republicans rally behind Trump before Senate trial

The party has a chance to break with the former president. But instead, wary of his supporters, it’s likely to back him

After four years of moving in virtual lockstep with Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell used his final day as Senate majority leader to make a clean break with the outgoing president.



In a speech on the Senate floor on the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration, McConnell, the chamber’s top Republican, placed the blame for the violent January 6 siege on the Capitol squarely on Trump...