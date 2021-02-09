‘A baby cannot have two mothers’: law leaves toddler in stateless limbo

Gay couple fights for Bulgarian citizenship for their child, who will be stateless if their union is not recognised

A baby left without a nationality after she was born in Spain to a same-sex couple from Bulgaria and Gibraltar is at the centre of a test case that began in the EU’s top court on Tuesday.



Lawyers say Bulgaria has put one-year-old “Baby S” at risk of prolonged statelessness after refusing to provide a birth certificate and citizenship because of discrimination towards her parents’ sexual orientation...