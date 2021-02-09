Australian companies forced to imagine life without Google

Search group’s threat to withdraw from market over proposed law raises stakes for business

Can you imagine life without Google? That is the curious reality Australians have been contemplating since the US technology group threatened to shut its ubiquitous search engine in their country last month over a draft law that would force big tech to pay news providers for content.



“If the code becomes law, Google would have no real choice but to stop providing search in Australia,” Mel Silva, managing director of Google Australia & New Zealand, told MPs on a parliamentary committee scrutinising the draft news media bargaining code on January 22...